Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Update

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the January 31st total of 205,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

ATUSF opened at $18.88 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

