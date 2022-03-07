Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$13.75 price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cormark upped their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altius Renewable Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.63.

Shares of ARR stock traded up C$0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting C$13.52. The company had a trading volume of 81,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 164.93 and a current ratio of 164.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$358.47 million and a P/E ratio of -180.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.14. Altius Renewable Royalties has a one year low of C$7.80 and a one year high of C$14.67.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

