Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Director C James Prieur Purchases 10,000 Shares

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) Director C James Prieur bought 10,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $12.35. 580,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,685. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $572.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.46. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 80,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

