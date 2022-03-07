Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 82.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.20.

AMBA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.81. 23,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,027. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.61. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.29 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total value of $212,619.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,739,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,287 shares of company stock worth $8,057,845. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 28.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,462,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

