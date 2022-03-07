Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Ameren has increased its dividend payment by 6.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Ameren has a dividend payout ratio of 54.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ameren to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $89.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ameren has a 1 year low of $71.31 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.79.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $100,920.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,171 shares of company stock valued at $8,490,103 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 857,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,283,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ameren by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 438,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,074,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Ameren by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ameren by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $6,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

