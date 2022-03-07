American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,286 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.50.

NYSE AXP opened at $172.95 on Monday. American Express has a 12 month low of $135.13 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.