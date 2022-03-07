American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMH. Raymond James increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.03.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.25. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 300.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 32.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 128.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 42,199 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

