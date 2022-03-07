American International Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at about $472,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.75.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE stock opened at $282.41 on Monday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $234.87 and a fifty-two week high of $307.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.69.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

