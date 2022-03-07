American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after acquiring an additional 193,638 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,183,000 after acquiring an additional 583,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,516,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,415,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,895,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $84.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.23 and a 52-week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.22%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.