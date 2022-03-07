American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Workiva by 3,381.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Workiva by 74.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Shares of WK stock opened at $97.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.46 and a beta of 1.41. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.76.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Workiva (Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.