American International Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 419.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,757 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SEA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.3% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $97.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $96.19 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.33.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie dropped their target price on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.50.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

