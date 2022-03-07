American International Group Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REG. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Regency Centers by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,803,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,291 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,792,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,021,000 after buying an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,551,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,112,000 after buying an additional 98,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,368,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,338,000 after buying an additional 22,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 104.7% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,778,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,728,000 after acquiring an additional 909,552 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $67.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $78.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 118.48%.

Several research analysts recently commented on REG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

