American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 57.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Pentair by 853.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 2,106.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

NYSE PNR opened at $56.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.87. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

