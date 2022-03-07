American International Group Inc. Sells 109 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Workiva by 15.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,206,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,683,000 after acquiring an additional 292,834 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Workiva by 1,215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Workiva by 11.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,722,000 after purchasing an additional 92,066 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 1.5% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,125,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,272,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

Workiva stock opened at $97.31 on Monday. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

