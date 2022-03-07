American International Group Inc. Sells 2,115 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 36.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,787 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in NeoGenomics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,662 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 134.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,042,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,348,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -177.44 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.04. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

