American International Group Inc. Trims Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.45.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $106.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.37. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

