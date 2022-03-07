American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Up 46.2% in February

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 649,200 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the January 31st total of 444,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy bought 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $49,793.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,218 shares of company stock worth $115,569. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 102,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 273.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AOUT opened at $15.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.47. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $215.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.43.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

