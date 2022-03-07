AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in AMETEK by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AME opened at $130.99 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

