Amplify Energy (AMPY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AMPY opened at $5.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $208.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.07. Amplify Energy has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 37,698 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

