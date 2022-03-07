Analysts Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $841.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) will announce $841.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $812.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $859.40 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $777.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year sales of $3.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX opened at $535.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $537.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $604.01. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $460.36 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

