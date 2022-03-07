Analysts Anticipate ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to Announce $0.99 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) to post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. ITT reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

ITT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.44.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ITT by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in ITT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in ITT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ITT by 4.2% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $79.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60. ITT has a twelve month low of $79.73 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.11%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

