Analysts Anticipate Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to Announce -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) to report ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Seres Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.52% and a negative net margin of 45.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 898.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCRB traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.59. 743,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,721. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $606.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 3.41.

About Seres Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.