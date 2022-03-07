Analysts Anticipate Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is $0.23. Viasat reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Viasat had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $719.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.03 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

VSAT stock opened at $45.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 95.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. Viasat has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $68.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Viasat by 22.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Viasat during the third quarter worth $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 25.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Viasat during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

