Analysts Issue Forecasts for Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Organogenesis in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Organogenesis stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Organogenesis by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,239,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,135,000 after purchasing an additional 165,724 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 832,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 80,810 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 219,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 32,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

