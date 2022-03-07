Analysts Set Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Target Price at $146.50

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.50.

ADEVF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 211.00 to 140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 173.00 to 165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADEVF opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. Adevinta ASA has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

