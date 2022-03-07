Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Stantec (STN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Stantec (NYSE: STN):
- 3/1/2022 – Stantec was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “
- 2/25/2022 – Stantec had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$78.00.
- 2/24/2022 – Stantec was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 2/18/2022 – Stantec was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/24/2022 – Stantec was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
STN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.31. 3,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,593. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $58.50.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.
Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.
