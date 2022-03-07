Analyzing Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) & Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) and Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Banco Macro alerts:

7.5% of Banco Macro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Erste Group Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Banco Macro and Erste Group Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Macro $2.80 billion 0.33 $285.19 million $3.49 4.20 Erste Group Bank $9.70 billion 1.33 $894.65 million $2.46 6.11

Erste Group Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Macro. Banco Macro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Erste Group Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Banco Macro has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Erste Group Bank has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Macro and Erste Group Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Macro 9.51% 11.46% 2.59% Erste Group Bank 21.26% 8.14% 0.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Banco Macro and Erste Group Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Macro 1 2 0 0 1.67 Erste Group Bank 0 2 5 0 2.71

Banco Macro presently has a consensus target price of $17.70, indicating a potential upside of 20.74%. Erste Group Bank has a consensus target price of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 209.18%. Given Erste Group Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Erste Group Bank is more favorable than Banco Macro.

Summary

Erste Group Bank beats Banco Macro on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Macro (Get Rating)

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Erste Group Bank (Get Rating)

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network. The Corporates segment consists of business activities with corporate customers of different turnover size as well as commercial real estate and public sector business. The Group Markets segment is involved in trading and markets services, as well as customer business with financial institutions. The Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center segment is composed of all asset and liability management functions, local and of Erste Group Bank AG (Holding), and local corporate centers such as internal service providers. The Savings Banks segment includes savings banks, which are members of the Haftungsverbund of the Austrian savings banks sector. The Group Corporate Center segment covers mainly centrally managed activities and items that are not directl

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.