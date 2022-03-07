Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Anaplan from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anaplan has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.97. Anaplan has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.86.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,347,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $123,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,099,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,359,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 2,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,779,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,588,000 after buying an additional 1,712,735 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,311,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,030,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,813,000 after buying an additional 706,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

