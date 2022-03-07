Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wolfe Research from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Anaplan from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Shares of PLAN opened at $49.09 on Thursday. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.97.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The firm had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $460,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,667. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

