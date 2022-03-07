AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $836.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.04 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.50.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,746,000 after buying an additional 19,273 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 3,944.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 36,843 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 9,968.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 25,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 114,142.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AnaptysBio (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.