Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.47. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

AND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$49.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.00.

AND opened at C$48.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 37.17. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of C$34.53 and a twelve month high of C$55.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.26.

In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total transaction of C$272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$704,588.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

