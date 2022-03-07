Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $31.06 on Monday. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $448.41 million, a P/E ratio of -75.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,358,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,510,000 after buying an additional 46,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 27,049 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 222.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 21,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anika Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

