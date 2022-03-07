ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 129.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,990 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter valued at $138,461,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,533,948,000 after buying an additional 126,443 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 498,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,747,000 after purchasing an additional 118,676 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,847,000 after purchasing an additional 73,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.09.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $311.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.83. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

