Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIRC. Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIRC traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.44. The company had a trading volume of 27,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,047. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $55.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average is $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Ann Sperling bought 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.67 per share, for a total transaction of $39,923.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,781 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,863,000 after purchasing an additional 799,670 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,312,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,809,000 after purchasing an additional 129,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,244,000 after purchasing an additional 507,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.