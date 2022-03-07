Apella Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,664 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in PACCAR by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in PACCAR by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 92.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.

PCAR stock opened at $87.95 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $99.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

