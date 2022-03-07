Apella Capital LLC Purchases 567 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,982 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Oracle by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,218,000 after buying an additional 12,492 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,082,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,469,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $389,405,000 after acquiring an additional 32,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $76.49 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $65.43 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $204.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

