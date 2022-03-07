Apella Capital LLC Takes Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 945,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $1,408,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 66,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

In other news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $82.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.70. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $55.26 and a 1 year high of $83.11.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

