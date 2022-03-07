AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on APPF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of AppFolio from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.50.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $114.47 on Friday. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $150.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,816.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.65.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). AppFolio had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that AppFolio will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $1,000,109.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

