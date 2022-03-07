Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,500 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the January 31st total of 394,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $100.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.36. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $109.87.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.87 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $700,128.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $984,248.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,142. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 463.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,144,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,550,000 after purchasing an additional 941,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,938,000 after acquiring an additional 595,738 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,361,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,744,000 after buying an additional 218,176 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,615,000 after buying an additional 206,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,861,000 after purchasing an additional 124,419 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.