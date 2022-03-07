Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Short Interest Update

Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,400 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the January 31st total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of Applied Science Products stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. Applied Science Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00.

Applied Blockchain, Inc operates as a technology company, which engages in the development of patented technology such as tailored plasma gas chemistry for a wide range of applications. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

