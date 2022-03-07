Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $82.80 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $55.26 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

Several research firms have commented on ADM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

