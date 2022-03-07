Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 527,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Arconic were worth $16,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Arconic by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 34,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arconic by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Arconic by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,860,000 after purchasing an additional 176,971 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Arconic by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arconic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 45,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arconic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $27.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.54. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.92.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Arconic’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.