Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Shares of ARGO stock opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.98 and a beta of 0.98.
About Argo Group International (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.