Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

