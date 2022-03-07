Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Short Interest Update

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the January 31st total of 150,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,002.0 days.

Shares of ARRJF stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. Arjo AB has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $13.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded Arjo AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. The company offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

