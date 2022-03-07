Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.12. 8,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.36.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

