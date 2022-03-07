Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.12. 8,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.36.
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
