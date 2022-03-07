Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

Asensus Surgical stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $150.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. Asensus Surgical has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 758.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,793,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 73,666 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,818 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 26.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

