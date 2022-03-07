ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Update

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the January 31st total of 852,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ASML by 92.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,124,000 after purchasing an additional 613,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ASML by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after buying an additional 188,469 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,403,343,000 after buying an additional 173,677 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of ASML by 8,388.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 149,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,943,000 after buying an additional 147,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of ASML by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after buying an additional 146,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $594.32 on Monday. ASML has a 1 year low of $501.11 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $692.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $767.97. The company has a market cap of $243.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

