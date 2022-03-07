Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.48 Million

Analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) will announce $32.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.80 million to $36.13 million. Aspen Aerogels posted sales of $28.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year sales of $152.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.40 million to $155.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $236.85 million, with estimates ranging from $223.40 million to $245.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,599. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $65.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $936.87 million, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

