Assertio (ASRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Assertio to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT opened at $2.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Assertio has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63.

ASRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assertio in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Assertio in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Assertio in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Assertio by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 13.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

