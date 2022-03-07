Assertio (ASRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Assertio to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ASRT opened at $2.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Assertio has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63.
ASRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assertio in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Assertio (Get Rating)
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
