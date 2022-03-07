Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $405.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.26. Astronics has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $20.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,166,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 106.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 463,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

