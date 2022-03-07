Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $405.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.26. Astronics has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $20.93.
Astronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astronics (ATRO)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.